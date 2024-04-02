Aryan Khan reportedly dating Brazilian artist Larissa Bonesi

In recent whispers circulating within celebrity circles, an intriguing new romance has raised several eyebrows in the showbiz. Rumours suggest that Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, has found love in Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi, sparking speculation and fascination among fans and followers alike.

The relationship, shrouded in secrecy and speculation, has made headlines, leaving fans and followers eager for more details about the new lovebirds.

Aryan Khan’s link-up with Larissa was unearthed by a user on Reddit who dug out several details about them and affirmed that they are dating each other. The user took to Reddit and posted an old clip of Aryan attending a concert with Larissa Bonesi.

The user further shared how both Aryan and Larissa follow not just each other, but also family members. Even Aryan preferred Larissa to model for his apparel brand, D’Yavol X.

The Brazilian model, known for her striking beauty and captivating presence, has quickly become the subject of widespread interest and admiration. With her exotic allure and magnetic charm, the diva is drawing attention from all over the world.

While neither of them has reacted to this news, the tantalising whispers of their relationship continue to garner attention, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments on this dreamy love story.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is busy prepping for his directorial debut series, Stardom.