<p>After entertaining audiences with several acclaimed hits, Aamir Khan Productions, one of the leading production houses in the country, is bringing yet another exciting story to the big screen with <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</em>.</p><p>The upcoming spy comedy stars actor-comedian Vir Das and also marks his directorial debut. The film has already got audiences curious about the project, as they are eager to see what he brings to the screen.</p><p>Meanwhile, the trailer and music have generated immense noise, setting the tone for the movie. These promotional activities are building a strong anticipation for it, with insiders calling it another hit from the banner. As the film inches closer to its release, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a fun video featuring Aamir Khan, Vir Das, and a surprise guest. And the surprise is none other than actor-comedian Sunil Grover.</p><p>The video opens with Sunil Grover impersonating Aamir Khan, and his act has left viewers in absolute splits. Not just his mannerisms but even the outfit was the same, and Sunil's spot-on imitation leads to a light-hearted conversation with both Vir Das and Aamir Khan. Netizens found the video absolutely hilarious, and it has further amped up the excitement for the film.</p>.<p>Backed by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, for the very first time the banner has joined hands with stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das for <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</em>.</p><p>Known for his globally celebrated comedy specials and memorable performances in <em>Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company</em> and <em>Delhi Belly</em>, this film marks Vir Das’ second collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions after the classic <em>Delhi Belly</em>, making it one of the most eagerly awaited projects from the banner.</p><p>Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, <em>Happy Patel</em> will be directed by Vir Das and is slated to release in theaters on 16th January 2026.</p>