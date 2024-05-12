At the home of BTS, turmoil over a rising K-pop star

One of the first public indications of the turmoil at Hybe came on April 22, when it announced that it was going to audit Ador, a subsidiary run by Min. It accused Min of illegally trying to take control of Ador and asked her to step down. Hybe owns 80% of Ador, Min has an 18% stake and the rest is owned by other executives. On April 25, Hybe filed a police complaint against her.