‘Avrodh’ is a tribute to the Army, says actress Madhurima Tuli

Actress Madhurima Tuli, who impressed fans with her performance in Baby (2015), says that her upcoming web series Avrodh (revolving around the Uri surgical strike) is a tribute to the courage of the Indian Army. The star also praises her co-star Amit Sadh, calling him an ‘amazing human being’.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What prompted you to take up Avrodh?

I play a journalist who is in the quest for truth. She narrates the story of the (Uri) strike in her book. The web series is a tribute to the Army and their courage. Moreover, it has a good star cast.

How was the experience of working with Amit Sadh?

I shot for a day with him and enjoyed the experience. He is an amazing human being and stayed in his character throughout. I learned the importance of staying in character from him.

In what way has the digital revolution affected the entertainment industry?

OTT has helped actors come out. A lot of new artistes have made an impact. Moreover, people are getting more work nowadays.

Are you a platform-agnostic actor?

I want to do whatever role suits me. The aim is to be a part/do wonderful projects. Why miss out on a show like Avrodh just because it is on a digital platform. At the end of the day, the role is more important (than the medium).

How did the acting bug bite you?

I had a dream of becoming an actor right from childhood but I never thought that I would come to Mumbai and work as an actor. In Dehradun, I got into the cricket team. When we were on our way to a match, I got a call for a contest. I effectively had to make a call in a split second. I chose this career and won the contest and that is how it all started.

Any dream roles?

I am an athlete and would love to play one on the big screen. I also want to do mythological roles and try my hand at comedy.

What is the key to survival in the industry?

One must not get carried away in the chaos and remain focused. It is also important to respect people.