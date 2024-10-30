Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Maddock Films' horror comedy 'Thama'

<p>New Delhi: Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Wednesday announced <em>Thama</em>, the latest chapter in the studio's horror comedy universe that will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.</p>.<p>Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in the movie, which joins <em>Stree</em> films as well as <em>Bhediya</em> and <em>Munjya</em> in the franchise, conceptualised by Vijan.</p>.<p>The movie will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed <em>Munjya</em>, and released in theatres on Diwali 2025.</p>.In Pics| Ayushmann Khurrana’s star-studded Diwali bash.<p>"Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025!" Maddock Films posted on Instagram along with an announcement video of the film.</p>.<p>Niren Bhatt, the writer of Maddock's most recent hit <em>Stree 2</em>, has penned <em>Thama</em> along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.</p>.<p>Amar Kaushik, the director of <em>Stree 2</em>, will produce the movie along with Vijan.</p>