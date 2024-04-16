Ayushmann Khurrana visits Parliament Building, praises its architectural design

Multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to the newly built Parliament building and witnessed the architectural marvel that has been constructed as a symbol of our country’s shining democracy under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
Ayushmann took to social media and shared a glimpse of his visit with his fans and followers and wrote:
“Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳” (sic)
It was an honour to visit the Parliament. As a proud citizen of this country, it’s a moment that I will never forget. I found the experience of visiting the new Parliament extremely enriching. The Parliament is representative of the people of our country so it was a really proud moment for me to walk around the haloed Parliament and learn so much about it.
Said the National Award winning actor.
“It is a sight for the eyes as it also showcases our country's amazing heritage, cultural history and the brilliant craftsmanship of India. It's filled with art from across the country and I think about 400 artisans have been featured here! I’m thrilled to have this massive opportunity to witness the Parliament first hand,” concluded Ayushmann.
The new Parliament integrates the most unique elements of India’s heritage with sculptures from different parts of India, carpets made in Uttar Pradesh, and the 36 kg Foucault pendulum from Kolkata, exploring the Parliament was like going a cultural class for Ayushmann.
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Badhaai Ho 2 which will be released on December 15, 2024.