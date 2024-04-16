Ayushmann Khurrana visits Parliament Building, praises its architectural design

Multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to the newly built Parliament building and witnessed the architectural marvel that has been constructed as a symbol of our country’s shining democracy under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Ayushmann took to social media and shared a glimpse of his visit with his fans and followers and wrote:

“Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳” (sic)