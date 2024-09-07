'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' movie review: Fun sequel with a hat tip to the good old days

A lot of changes have happened over the last three decades, and it’s rare for filmmakers to recreate a classic without the burden of expectations. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the original 1998 movie lives up to the original, a rarity in this age of remakes and sequels which make you squeam.
Set in today’s modern world, the movie retains the charm of the original, with a twist of modern cinematography. The story revolves around Lydia Deetz, who has built a career out of her gifts of connecting with spirits. Winona Ryder as Lydia and Jenna Ortega as her rebel daughter showcase the complexity in human relations in a realistic manner.
Three decades later Lydia and her stepmother return to the original home which started it all — with Betelgeuse still harbouring feelings for his “almost wife” from the original story. Add in the vengeful former ex-wife of Betelgeuse, a rebel Astrid (Ortega), a money-hungry manager and a comic Delia Deetz, the movie makes for an interesting watch.
Navigating through the world of the dead to rescue her daughter, Lydia finds herself relying on Betelgeuse to be the knight in shining armour, ultimately realising the importance of spending time with your loved ones in the living realm.
The movie has its fair share of twists and turns, which at times seem unwarranted and don’t really add value, with certain sub-plots failing to deliver the punches. The humour is visible in certain segments, though its unlikely to make you go ROFL or LOL, but it is definitely going to put a smile on your face.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,is a nice one time watch if you want to be transported to the olden age of movie-making, and one could almost sense calling out 'Beetlejuice' a third time to make him reappear.
(The movie has been released in English across theatres)
Published 07 September 2024, 02:43 IST