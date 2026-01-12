Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'...before your girlfriend turned 30': Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio over his dating history

'Leonardo DiCaprio is here for 'one man bun after another,' Glaser said before listing a number of career accomplishments of the star.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 14:32 IST
Entertainment NewsGolden GlobesTrendingLeonardo DiCaprio

Follow us on :

Follow Us