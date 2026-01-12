<p>The star-studded ceremony of the Golden Globes concluded on Sunday with dark comedy <em>One Battle After Another </em>and <em>Hamnet</em>, emerging as the big winners. </p><p>Apart from the winners and the red carpet looks of the celebrities, host Nikki Glaser's opening monologue became the highlight of the show. Glaser dove into self-aware satire with punch lines targetting the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's dates, Kevin Hart's height among other things. </p><p>"Leonardo DiCaprio is here for 'one man bun after another,'" Glaser said before listing a number of career accomplishments of the star.</p><p>"What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish that all before your girlfriend turned 30."</p><p>"I mean, that's just insane," Glaser said before apologising.</p>.Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes stylish red carpet appearance at Golden Globes 2026.<p>"We don’t know anything else about you, man," she said.</p><p>Warner Bros Discovery, the subject of a Hollywood bidding war, led all media companies with nine Globe wins. Glaser joked that she would auction off the studio on Sunday. "So let's get down to business, shall we?" she said at the start of the show. "We'll start the bidding for Warner Brothers at $5."</p><p>Celebrities largely steered clear of political topics. Some stars wore “Be Good” pins on their black-tie attire to honor Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by an immigration officer last week in Minneapolis.</p><p>Glaser joked that the Globes were "without a doubt the most important thing that's happening in the world right now."</p><p>"One Battle" was named best movie musical or comedy, one of its four Globe honors, and "Hamnet" earned the best movie drama prize.</p><p>Timothee Chalamet triumphed in one of the most competitive categories, taking the trophy for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy for his role as a professional table tennis player in "Marty Supreme."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>