Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' cross Rs 100 crore-mark in opening weekend

The two star-studded movies were showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 12:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 12:58 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentbollywoodfilms

Follow us on :

Follow Us