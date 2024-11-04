'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' cross Rs 100 crore-mark in opening weekend

<p>New Delhi: Action drama S<em>ingham Again </em>and horror comedy <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, both highly anticipated Hindi films which hit the screens on November 1, have raised over Rs 100 crore at the box office in the first weekend of their release.</p><p>The two star-studded movies were showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend.</p>.'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' movie review: A mixed bag of surprises and disappointments.<p><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, directed by Anees Bazmee, saw Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from 2022's <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>. </p><p>Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film by Priyadarshan, returns to the franchise, with Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri joining as new additions.</p><p>Aaryan shared the film's box office update on his Instagram account.</p><p>"ROOH BABA ON CLOUD 100. ONE OF THE FASTEST 100 CRORES in just 3 days !! Thank you Janta Janardhan for the blockbuster love !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in Theatres," he wrote.</p>.<p>According to a poster shared by the actor, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 </em>clocked Rs 110.2 crore net in India within the first three days of its release.</p><p>It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, and distributed by AA Films.</p><p>Rohit Shetty's <em>Singham Again</em>, the third installment in the <em>Singham</em> franchise, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.</p><p>According to trade website Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 121.75 crore (India net collection) by Sunday.</p><p><em>Singham Again</em> is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.</p><p>It is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious cop universe, which also stars Akshay and Ranveer's characters Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao.</p>