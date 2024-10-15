'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh team up with Kartik Aaryan for the title track

<p>After the massive response to the <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> trailer, the makers have now dropped the teaser for the much-anticipated title track, catching everyone off guard. </p><p>T-Series is set to make waves in the music industry by joining forces with global icon Pitbull and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. The track, a perfect mix of Bollywood’s dynamic style and international beats, promises to shine in this Diwali release.</p><p>At the forefront of the title track is Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, whose effortless dance moves and signature style have already elevated this track to new heights, delivering exactly what his fans have been eagerly waiting for. </p><p>His electrifying presence and fresh, fluid dance steps promise to mesmerize audiences, making this track a surefire hit. The soundtrack is crafted by Tanishk Bagchi, known for his chart-topping recreations, while the original score is by Pritam, whose iconic melodies have defined the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.</p>.<p>The dynamic trio of Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> series regular Neeraj Shridhar unites to deliver a vibrant mix of cultures and rhythms. Composers Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi skillfully craft a sonic experience that merges contemporary beats with a distinct Indian flair.</p><p>An Anees Bazmee film, initiated by Bhushan Kumar, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> continues the legacy of the hit horror-comedy franchise. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, this much anticipated horror comedy promises a perfect blend of scares and laughs.</p><p>With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. </p><p>Directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.</p>