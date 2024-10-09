Home
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Trailer: A perfect blend of humor and horror

Fans get a glimpse of the much-awaited face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika in the trailer, sparking excitement for the horror-comedy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 14:56 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsBhool BhulaiyaaKartik AaryanMadhuri Dixit NeneVidya BalanTriptii Dimri

