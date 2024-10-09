'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Trailer: A perfect blend of humor and horror

<p>The much-awaited trailer of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan among others has arrived, triggering excitement among fans. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this Diwali promises a thrilling blend of horror and comedy in the latest chapter of the popular franchise.</p><p>The trailer brings back Kartik Aaryan as the beloved Rooh Baba, a character adored for his unique wit and comedic timing. Vidya Balan, who left a lasting impression as the terrifying Manjulika, also returns. Her spine-tingling portrayal remains iconic, and this new chapter promises even more twists and unexpected turns in the plot.</p>.Vidya Balan 'overjoyed' to be back in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' after 17 years.<p>Fans get a glimpse of the much-awaited face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika in the trailer, sparking excitement for the horror-comedy. Boasting witty dialogue, striking visuals, and a gripping story, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> is poised to attract crowds this Diwali. Rooh Baba’s comic timing combined with Manjulika’s spooky aura sets the tone for an entertaining cinematic journey.</p>.<p><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> stands as one of India’s most iconic horror-comedy franchises, consistently delivering a rich dose of entertainment that has captivated audiences. <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em> was a blockbuster hit, released in the early post-pandemic phase, marking the return of massive theater audiences after a long hiatus. The film shattered records, earning an impressive Rs 266 crore at the box office, and secured its place as the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.</p><p><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> features a stellar cast, headlined by Kartik Aaryan, with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri also joining the lineup. The supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others, brings a unique charm that enhances the film’s horror-comedy appeal.</p><p>The film features a powerful musical score that promises to be a key highlight. <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.</p>