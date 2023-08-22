Bhumi Pednekar goes global, raises climate change awareness in Australia

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has taken her passion project - Climate Warrior - global to engage with the citizens of the world. Bhumi raised the issue of climate change in Australia and urged people worldwide to realise that the planet is on its brink.

Bhumi, who was in Melbourne, addressed people about the need to protect planet Earth.

She said, “We are dealing with the adverse effects of climate change as we speak, our generation, everybody, we're all going to face it and it's not something that affects only certain classes, in front of nature's wrath we're all are equal.”

“A few years back my colleagues and I were going somewhere and we were like what can we speak about because we were going to meet someone very important. I was like I think climate change is something that needs to be spoken about. But at that time nobody spoke about it, that we're in a crisis, that we're in a state of emergency and that climate change is the largest looming threat that humanity has ever faced,” added the Badhaai Do star.