Bhumi Pednekar goes global, raises climate change awareness in Australia

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has taken her passion project - Climate Warrior - global to engage with the citizens of the world. Bhumi raised the issue of climate change in Australia and urged people worldwide to realise that the planet is on its brink.
Bhumi, who was in Melbourne, addressed people about the need to protect planet Earth.
She said, “We are dealing with the adverse effects of climate change as we speak, our generation, everybody, we're all going to face it and it's not something that affects only certain classes, in front of nature's wrath we're all are equal.”
“A few years back my colleagues and I were going somewhere and we were like what can we speak about because we were going to meet someone very important. I was like I think climate change is something that needs to be spoken about. But at that time nobody spoke about it, that we're in a crisis, that we're in a state of emergency and that climate change is the largest looming threat that humanity has ever faced,” added the Badhaai Do star.
Bhumi further added, “In Australia, correct me if I'm wrong, around two years ago wildfires were so so bad. In Hawaii what's happening right now is heartbreaking, there's insane loss that we go through - we lose human life and animals. India has been submerged recently. Delhi, the capital of our country is not used to the kind of monsoons that the city saw, it's supposed to be peak summer right now but it's raining. There have been floods everywhere in India.“
Bhumi noted people need to urgently rally about climate change. “I feel like you need a lot of people in places of power to speak about climate change because we are in a state of emergency. WHO and the UN recently said that the earth is boiling, it's not even global warming anymore it's global boiling. This is our responsibility for the future generations to come.”
On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Thank You For Coming which is coming on October 6.