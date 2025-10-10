Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9’s grand opening on JioHotstar takes viewership to new heights
For the first time in Tamil, the platform has also launched "Meme the Moment", allowing viewers to create, share and react to standout moments, blending popular culture with real-time participation and bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.
We believe the future of entertainment lies in creating experiences. The strong opening of Bigg Boss Tamil this season reflects how audiences are embracing these interactive, participatory formats. It exemplifies how technology and innovation can transform engagement, turning passive viewing into active participation. By introducing features that allow fans to interact, share, and shape their own experiences, we are setting a new benchmark for how content, community, and brands can come together in meaningful ways.
said Krishnan Kutty, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (South) at JioStar