Birthday special: 5 memorable movies that helped Sushmita Sen make an impact in Bollywood

There’s no denying the fact that Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence, bold nature and varied selection of roles. She has worked alongside some of the biggest names from Bollywood, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

On Thursday, as she turns a year older, here is a look at five films that helped her make an impact in the film industry.

Chingaari (2006)

Chingaari, which is regarded as one of the most challenging films of Sen’s career, revolved around what happens when a sex worker decides to punish a priest for killing her friend. The actor’s intense scenes with Mithun Chakraborty were the backbone of the critically-acclaimed movie.

Aankhen (2004)

The multi-starrer featured the ace performer in the role of a teacher who is forced to help a gang of visually-challenged people pull off an unlikely heist job. The film, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, received rave reviews from the target audience and soon attained cult status.

Main Hoon Naa (2004)

Main Hoon Naa, which featured Sen in the role of the charming ‘Chandini’, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2004. The star’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was a major highlight of the film, upping its recall value.

Filhaal (2002)

Filhaal, which marked Meghna Gulzar’s directorial debut, revolved around the sensitive issue of surrogacy and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. It featured a restrained performance from the ‘birthday girl’, helping her add a new dimension to her career. The cast included Tabu, Sanjay Suri and singer Palash Sen.

Biwi No 1 (1999)

The David Dhawan-helmed Biwi No 1 featured Sen in a glamorous new avatar that clicked with fans. The star’s stylish reel mannerisms and her chemistry with Salman Khan played a role in helping the romantic-comedy emerge as a runaway hit at the box office.