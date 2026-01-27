<p>Mumbai: Sunny Deol-starrer "Border 2" continued its strong box office run, registering the biggest-ever Republic Day collection for a Hindi film with earnings of Rs 63.59 crore net on Day 4, the makers said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster "Border", the movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films.</p>.<p>In a press note, the makers said the movie's four-day domestic net box office collection (NBOC) stands at Rs 193.48 crore.</p>.Sunny Deol's fans arrive to theatres on tractors for 'Border 2'.<p>"Marching ahead with unshakable momentum, ‘Border 2’ delivered a historic Day 4 performance on Republic Day, scripting a new benchmark for patriotic cinema at the box office. The film recorded a massive Rs 63.59 CR NBOC, marking the biggest Republic Day box office collection, earning a total of Rs 193.48 CR NBOC within just four days," read the note.</p>.<p>According to the makers, "Border 2" collected Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on Day 2 and Rs 57.20 crore on Day 3.</p>.<p>"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.</p>.<p>While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, "Border 2" is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.</p>.<p>The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. A response from the makers is awaited.</p>.<p>It is the second Indian film in recent times to be denied clearance for theatrical release in the Gulf countries after director Aditya Dhar’s spy action movie "Dhurandhar".</p>.<p>"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.</p>