<p>Director Shashank’s ‘Brat’ follows Krishna (Darling Krishna), a young man from a middle-class family. With financial struggles at every turn, his dreams take a backseat — thanks to his father, Mahadevaiah (Achyuth Kumar), a head constable, faithful to his job. Krishna has cricket in his blood, but he ends up doing odd jobs for a living. His dreams of a career in cricket slowly fade away.</p>.<p>Krishna’s life takes a turn when he accidentally bumps into a bookie. He uses his cricket skills in the betting world and makes money. The bookie soon cheats Krishna. The situation takes a deadly turn when one of his friends, who had lent money to him, ends life, unable to cope with the pressure.</p>.<p>The director ramps up the tension, weaving a web of twists and turns to keep the audience engaged, as Krishna navigates the dark aftermath of his friend’s tragic death. With intense scenes, the movie transforms into a gripping thriller post interval. </p>.<p>The film explores the blurred lines between good and bad, complexities of father-son relationships, and the complicated bond we share with money. It drives home the point that while money is not everything, it is hard to achieve anything without it. </p>.<p>The background score complements the mood of each scene. The action sequences are well-choreographed and the comedy is well-written.</p>.<p>Darling Krishna steals the show with his stellar performance. While Achyuth Kumar delivers a commendable performance, Dragon Manju and Ramesh Indira are convincing.</p>