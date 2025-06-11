Menu
British musician Passenger to embark on 3-city India debut tour in November

As part of his Asia Tour, Passenger, whose real name is Michael Rosenberg, will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by stops in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22, 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:01 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 09:01 IST
