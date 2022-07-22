Capt Gopinath: ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is about spirit overcoming adversity

Sudha Kongara’s Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ emerged the big winner at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday. Inspired by events narrated in the book ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey’, by Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, the film won top honours including awards for best film and male (Suriya) and female (Aparna Balamurali) actors.



Captain G R Gopinath



After the film’s OTT release in November, 2020, Capt Gopinath had lauded the film for its sensitive portrayal of his struggles to set his low-cost airline in motion amid hostile competition, battling a disadvantaged background and a series of setbacks. He spoke with Showtime on the film and its story, how it celebrates the triumph of human spirit and how it could shape the lives of men and women who power their dreams with courage and perseverance. Excerpts from an interview:

‘Soorarai Pottru’ has won big at the National Film Awards, including the big prize for best film...

I’m absolutely thrilled. Any recognition brings joy and it’s also heartening to see Suriya and Aparna win.

How has this film resonated with the viewer? Do you see this as an inspirational story first, encouraging dreamers to do?

This is a story of succeeding against odds; it’s about spirit overcoming adversity.

A lot of people wanted me to write this story because what it entailed was unthinkable for that time (the disruption brought to a capital-intensive industry). Yes, it’s inspirational in that it connects with economically backward sections of the society. It tells people who feel disadvantaged to not lose themselves in that cynicism. There, of course, is dramatisation in the film but it’s done without losing the essence of the story.

This has been a career high for Suriya as an actor.

He worked extensively on the film. He read the book five or six times and we had a series of conversations; he wanted to go deep into the character.

At the time of the film’s release, you had said this is also the story of the wife (Bommi, played by Aparna in the film).

Sudha portrayed the relationship extraordinarily well. This is a woman who backs her dreamer husband, without losing her own dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She doesn’t let her identity subsume into her husband’s.

The bakery (run by wife Bhargavi in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru) has now completed 26 years. Hers is a greater story.

Do you feel that the film missed a big theatrical release?

It was a time of distress. Thousands of businesses were closing down. I feel the film, in its own way, lifted the spirits of people who watched it. It did subsequently release in theatres. Yes, watching a film in a theatre, as part of a crowd, comes with its own magic.

What are your expectations from the film’s Hindi remake, also directed by Sudha Kongara?

The idea is to take the film to the Hindi heartland. The Bollywood version will take this story to a lot more people. Akshay Kumar (who plays the lead) spoke with me; I’ve also given him my book.