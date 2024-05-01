Carla Gugino to play Hollywood icon Vivien Leigh in biopic 'The Florist'

Los Angeles: Actor Carla Gugino has been roped in to play Hollywood screen legend Vivien Leigh in the forthcoming biopic The Florist.

Two-time Oscar winner Leigh is renowned for playing Scarlett O'Hara, the central character in 1939's Hollywood classic Gone With the Wind, opposite Clark Gable. Leigh also played the landmark role of Blanche DuBois opposite Marlon Brando in 1951's A Streetcar Named Desire.

Nick Sandow, known for his role in 2013 drama series Orange Is The New Black, will direct The Florist, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Screenwriter Jayce Bartok of The Cake Eaters fame penned the script based on a box of love letters.

The biopic will explore Leigh's struggle with bipolar disorder in the 1960s, as she prepares to lead the Broadway production of John Gielgud's Chekhov adaptation of 'Ivanov'.

Gugino, known for her work in Gerald's Game, the Spy Kids films and The Unborn, said she is looking forward to playing Leigh on screen.