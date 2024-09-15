'Chal Kudiye': Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh announce new song collaboration for 'Jigra'

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are joining hands together once again for the song Chal Kudiye in the upcoming film Jigra, eight years after they worked together on the popular track Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab.

The announcement comes days after Bhatt teased a collaboration with Dosanjh on social media.

Bhatt shared the teaser of Chal Kudiye, sung by Dosanjh, in an Instagram post on Sunday.