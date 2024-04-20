Chamkila’s bawdy legacy

Given that much of the opinion on Chamkila was not complimentary, my understanding of Chamkila did not come easy. It was easy enough to dismiss his songs as vulgar and crass. In ‘Pehle lalkaara’ (The first shout), for instance, the glorification of alcohol and stalking is jarring. In ‘Mere jee karda’ (I desire…), the woman openly spoke of burning, uncontrollable desire which only a man could fulfil. ‘Bapu saada gum ho gaya’ (My father’s missing) goes where even casual conversations wouldn’t go — it speaks of an illicit affair between the father of the groom and the mother of the bride. There are other songs that chronicle flirtations between a man and his sister-in-law (saali in Punjabi) and a woman and her brother-in-law (devar/deor in Punjabi).