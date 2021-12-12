'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer shows good growth

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened to a decent response at the box office on December 10, collecting Rs 3.75 crore on day 1. It picked up on December 11, raking in a respectable Rs 4.87 crore. Its total collection stands at Rs 8.62 crore.

The film is doing well in the National Capital Region and Chandigarh. It has posted decent numbers in markets such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. It has, however, not been able to rake in the moolah in mass centres, which isn't too surprising given the fact that it deals with an offbeat subject.

This is the sixth major film to hit the screens after theatres reopened in Maharasthra after the Covid-19 pandemic. Sooryavanshi set the ball rolling when it opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting nearly Rs 27 crore on its opening day. Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2, however, failed to meet expectations. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer raked in less than Rs 3 crore on day 1 while the actioner netted around Rs 3.60 crore on the opening day.

The John-starrer did well in mass markets but didn't make an impact in multiplexes. Antim, which featured Salman Khan in the role of a Sikh cop, collected Rs 4.5 crore on the first day, emerging as the second-highest opener of the year. Tadap, starring debutant Ahan Shetty and newcomer Tara Sutaria in the lead, exceeded expectations when it collected nearly Rs 4 crore on the opening day.

Coming back to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, it has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics lauding the performances and strong message. The word of mouth is reasonably good, especially in the metros, which should help it do well in the coming days. The has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and revolves around what happens when a gym instructor/trainer falls in love with a charming Zumba trainer. It stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady.