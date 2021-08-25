'Chehre': Will the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer emerge as a success despite Covid-19 restrictions?

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Chehre is set to hit the screens on August 27 much to the delight of the star's die-hard fans. The thriller has created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its intriguing trailer and impressive production values, suggesting that things are heading in the right direction. So, will the Anand Pandit-backed flick emerge as a commercial success? Here's our SWOT analysis.

Strength: Big B's star power

Big B remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. The celebrated actor gave strong proof of his box office power when films such as Piku, Pink and Badla did well at the box office while receiving rave reviews from critics. His association with Chehre, which features him in a new avatar, may help it find decent patronage.

Emraan Hashmi, who plays the parallel lead in the movie, enjoys a dedicated fan following even though he hasn't been in good form of late. His scenes with AB Sr are widely expected to be the backbone of the movie.

Weakness: Newcomer as the leading lady

The film features Krystle D'Souza, the star of the popular TV show Belan Wali Bahu, as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. She doesn't enjoy a fan following in the Hindi film industry, which may hamper Chehre's commercial prospects. Moreover, director Rumi Jafry has never directed a thriller before.

Opportunity: Industry on the mend

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, the first major Bollywood movie to hit the screens after the second Covid-19 wave, opened to a decent response at the box office. It subsequently witnessed marginal growth over the weekend. While the collection is not at par with what it could have been under 'normal' circumstances, the fact that it found some takers indicates that a section of the audience is willing to visit theatres. Chehre might fare better than expected if things play out similarly.

Threat: Covid-19 restrictions

Chehre, like Bellbottom, is unlikely to reach its potential at the box office as cinemas are still shut in Maharashtra. Moreover, there is a cap on the seating capacity in theatres in several key markets.