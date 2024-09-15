China's censors are letting Ye perform there. His fans are amazed.

Even before the pandemic, the number of big-name foreign entertainers visiting China had been falling as authorities tightened controls on speech. Acts such as Bon Jovi and Maroon 5 had shows abruptly canceled, leading to speculation that band members' expressions of support for causes like Tibetan independence were to blame. Justin Bieber was barred from China in 2017 over what the Beijing city government, without specifying, called "bad behavior."