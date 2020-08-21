‘Class of 83’ movie review: Bobby Deol Starrer is a mess

Director: Atul Sabharwal

Cast: Bobby Deol, Anup Soni and Joy Sengupta

Rating: 1/5

The Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83, which released on Netflix on Friday, is an underwhelming and half-baked attempt at storytelling that fails to hit the right notes. The movie revolves around what happens when a cop with a past assembles a ‘team’ to take on an old enemy. The basic storyline, which is inspired by real-life events, has enough ‘masala’ to keep a section of the audience hooked. The impact, however, is diluted by the disappointing writing.

The screenplay feels rushed and lacks depth. Most of the characters come across as mere caricatures, which makes it difficult for fans to care about the onscreen action. The narrative also lacks a sense of urgency, especially in the sluggish opening portions. The ‘bromance, which forms the backbone of Class of 83, works in parts but fails to strike a chord

A key scene, highlighting the ‘encounter’ of a character, has been executed well and packs a punch. It, however, fails to make an impact in the larger scheme of things. The climax too is as disappointing as disappointing can be. Class of 83 features quite a few subplots but none of them are likely to click with the Janta.

Coming to performances, Deol puts his best foot forward and tries to salvage the Class of 83. His efforts, however, go in vain.

Anup Soni is underutilized and burdened with a generic character. The veteran actor deserved a better role. The rest of the cast, which includes newcomers, is decent.

The background score is generic and fails to add a new dimension to the narrative. The makers have refrained from including songs in Class of 83, which proves to be a good move as there is no scope for them. The action sequences lack intensity. The cinematography is okayish and adds a dark feel to the movie.

The other technical aspects have been handled quite well.