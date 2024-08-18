Condemning crime is okay, but we need solution: Neena Gupta on Kolkata rape-murder

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta has said there is a need to come up with solutions to ensure women's safety, as she condemned the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

Over the last few days, the actor said, she has mulled a lot on the issue of women's safety.

"Condemning it (the crime) is okay, but we need a solution. What could the solution be? Ours is a large country. Every state, district, region or village will have committees where they (women) work, do surveillance and file a report.