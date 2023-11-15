Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc honour Matthew Perry with emotional tributes

Courteney Cox, the American actress renowned for her role as Monica Geller in Friends, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, Matthew Perry, on her official Instagram account.
In her tribute, Courteney posted a clip from Season 4 of the show, highlighting a significant moment between her character, Monica, and Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, in London.
In her post, Courteney explained why the scene meant so much to her. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she penned.
She reminisced about Perry's influence during filming,
"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."
“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”
Mourning Perry's loss, Friends cast Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer issued a brief statement that read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family".
"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey, Chandler's roommate on Friends, also paid tribute to Perry via Instagram. Sharing a series of nostalgic photos from the show's set, Le Blanc expressed his profound sadness. “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me,” LeBlanc wrote
The world mourns the loss of Matthew Perry, who was found dead on October 28 in his Los Angeles home. Perry, beloved for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, leaves behind a legacy of laughter and warmth that resonated with millions of Friends fans worldwide.