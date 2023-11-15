Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc honour Matthew Perry with emotional tributes

Courteney Cox, the American actress renowned for her role as Monica Geller in Friends, recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, Matthew Perry, on her official Instagram account.

In her tribute, Courteney posted a clip from Season 4 of the show, highlighting a significant moment between her character, Monica, and Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, in London.

In her post, Courteney explained why the scene meant so much to her. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she penned.