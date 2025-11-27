Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s son Aniruda marries actress-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

Kollywood actor and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan got married to former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a private ceremony in Chennai. Take a look at the pictures...
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@anirudasrikkanth

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 13:25 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsSports NewsCricket newsTamil CinemaTrendingKrishnamachari Srikkanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us