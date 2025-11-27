Cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s son Aniruda marries actress-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

<p>Kollywood actor and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan got married to former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth in a private ceremony in Chennai.</p>.<p>The wedding was an intimate yet elegant affair with only close family and friends in attendance.</p>.<p>For her wedding day, Samyuktha wore a stunning gold saree adorned with traditional temple jewellery, while Anirudha complemented her in a matching gold-toned shirt and dhoti.</p>.<p>With their marriage, the couple has finally put to rest the months of speculation surrounding their relationship.</p>.<p>The pictures are going viral on social media and have been flooded with contragularoty messages of congratulations from both colleagues and fans.</p>