Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court grants bail in POCSO case after consensual elopement

The court said the police investigation was limited in nature and had glaring gaps, consisting primarily of producing the woman before the Child Welfare Committee.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us