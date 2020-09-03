Daniel Craig's James Bond swansong 'No Time To Die' debuts final trailer

Daniel Craig's James Bond is back for one last mission with "No Time To Die", which dropped its final trailer on Thursday.

The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of "True Detective" fame, is Craig's final outing in his Bond career that spanned five movies and began with 2006's "Casino Royal".

The action-packed trailer, which dropped on the official Twitter handle of film franchise on Thursday, shows Craig's fictional British spy going up against villainous Safin, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Bond, who opted for retirement towards the end of 2015's "Spectre", is forced to return by his American counterpart Felix Leiter who wants his help in the case of a missing scientist. During the course of his mission, Bond crosses paths with Safin, who has ties to his past.

The trailer has all the quintessential elements fans expect from a Bond movie -- action, booze and a story that spans multiple countries.

It also provide a glimpse into the character of Lashana Lynch, who takes over the mantle of 00 in Bond's absence.

Several cast members from previous Bond films are returning, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as the gadget master Q, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Blofeld, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner.

They are joined by Malek, Lynch and "Blade Runner 2049" star Ana de Armas.

Fukunaga, best known for HBO series "True Detective" and movie "Jane Eyre", has directed the movie from a screenplay he penned with previous Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. "Fleabag" writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has provided additional writing.

"No Time to Die" is Craig’s fifth outing as Bond after "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now hit the theatres globally in November.