Daniel Radcliffe conjures up his first Tony

New York: Daniel Radcliffe is one of the world’s most famous actors. But he’s never won a major award. Until now.

Radcliffe won the Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical, for his work in the smash hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along. The show is Radcliffe’s fifth on Broadway, but the first for which he was even nominated for a Tony, despite mostly admiring reviews all along the way.

Radcliffe, 34, will forever be known as the actor who played the title wizard in all eight Harry Potter films. But even before shooting of those films concluded, he had begun making the adventurous choices — onstage and onscreen — that have helped him accomplish the rare transition from child star to respected adult actor.

In Merrily, Radcliffe plays Charley Kringas, a lyricist-turned-playwright whose long friendship and collaboration with a talented composer (a character named Franklin Shepard, played by Jonathan Groff) has imploded.

Radcliffe’s enormous star power is a significant factor in the success of this production, which promises to forever alter how Merrily is viewed because the show’s original production, in 1981, was a storied flop.

Radcliffe has been with the production since 2022, when he played the same role, with the same co-stars, during an off-Broadway run at the nonprofit New York Theater Workshop. The Broadway production opened last October, and is scheduled to conclude July 7.