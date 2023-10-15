Home
entertainment

Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, first look released

The makers took to social media and introduced Deepika as 'most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe' Shakti Shetty in their upcoming movie 'Singham Again'.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 07:07 IST



The cast of Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham is getting bigger by the day. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, the recent addition to the Singham franchise is Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

The makers took to social media and introduced Deepika as "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe" Shakti Shetty in their upcoming movie Singham Again.

In the first look, Deepika is seen as a fierce police officer with all guns blazing.

This interesting addition has upped the excitement amongst fans and well wishers.

With the spectacular star casts like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty's cinematic cop universe theory has set up a new benchmark in the film industry.

After Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again is the third film in the Rohit Shetty's Singham multi-cop series.

Ranveer will be seen playing Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, while Kareena is more likely to return as Avni Kamat for the threequel.

(Published 15 October 2023, 07:07 IST)
