Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, first look released

In the first look, Deepika is seen as a fierce police officer with all guns blazing.

This interesting addition has upped the excitement amongst fans and well wishers.

With the spectacular star casts like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty's cinematic cop universe theory has set up a new benchmark in the film industry.

After Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again is the third film in the Rohit Shetty's Singham multi-cop series.

Ranveer will be seen playing Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, while Kareena is more likely to return as Avni Kamat for the threequel.