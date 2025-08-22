'Political godfathers' in the dock over Kerala MLA's misconduct towards women

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil is caught up in a row over misconduct towards women, the political attacks over its seems to be targeted at Leader of Opposition in the state -- V D Satheesan -- and Congress MP Shafi Pramabil who are said to be Rahul's 'godfathers'.</p><p>While the CPI(M) and BJP are directly attacking Sathsesan and Shafi for allegedly protecting Rahul, the widespread social media campaigns targeting the Leader of Opposition seem to have the blessings of the rival camps within the party too.</p>.Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress chief after Malayalam actor's harassment allegation.<p>Satheesan and Shafi played a key role in fielding Rahul as Congress candidate in Palakkad by-poll in last November after Shafi, who was the Palakkad MLA got elected to the Lok Sabha.</p><p>There was resentment within the party with then digital media convenor of the Congress P Sarin alleging that a coterie headed Satheesan, Shafi and Rahul was trying to hijack the Congress. </p><p>Sarin, who was then expelled by the Congress, joined the CPI(M) and contested against Rahul, but could finish only third. Rahul's thumping victory in the by-poll indeed strengthened Satheesan in the party, which was not going down well among a section of senior leaders in the party.</p><p>Satheesan is now being accused of failing in taking stringent action against Rahul even as the actress Rini Ann George reportedly informed him about the latter's misconduct much earlier. Satheesan told reporters that he had taken necessary actions as soon as he came to know about it.</p><p><br><strong>CPI(M) leaves it to Congress </strong></p><p>Even as CPI(M) and its feeder organisations were staging demonstrations against Rahul, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that it was for the Congress to take a decision on whether Mamkootathil should quit.</p><p>Though CPI(M) MLA actor Mukesh faced a sexual assault case last year, the party then rejected Congress's demand for his resignation citing that couple of Congress MLAs who were facing sexual assault cases didn't resign. Moreover, no case was registered against Mamkootathil so far as no women gave formal complaints against him. Hence the Congress resists the demands for Mamkootathil's resignation.</p> <p>Congress MP apologises for insulting remarks against woman</p><p>Congress MP V K Sreekantan has apologised for his insulting remarks against actress Rini Ann George, who had indirectly accused Mamkootathil of misbehaving with her.</p><p>Sreekantan's remarks that the actor's political background also needed to be checked as she could be seen in 'half dress' at many public functions with CPM leaders and ministers had invited protest from within the Congress. </p><p>Subsequently Srekantan withdrew the remarks and tendered an apology. He said that he never intended to insult the actress.</p>