<p>The multifaceted Deepika Padukone turns 40 today, and to celebrate the special day, she embarked on a special journey by launching an initiative to empower the next generation of creative talent.</p><p>In an initiative to nurture authentic storytelling and fresh talent, Deepika announced the launch of <em>The OnSet Program</em>, the next chapter of her <em>Create With Me</em> platform, aimed at empowering aspiring creative artists to pursue a career in the Indian film, television and advertising industry.</p><p>The platform promises talent to be “seen, heard and experienced.” While the programme will provide training opportunities to promising talent, it will also function as a launch platform for individuals who have the relevant expertise and experience to lead their own projects.</p>.<p>Writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production are the departments that will be available as part of the program’s first phase.</p><p>Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika said, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of 'The OnSet Program' and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.”</p>.<p>Building on her vision to identify creative talent from the country and beyond, the <em>OnSet Program</em> by Deepika Padukone can now be further explored at the official site, where individuals can send in their work and stand a chance to work with the best in the business.</p>