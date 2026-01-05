Menu
Deepika Padukone launches ‘The OnSet Program’ to train next generation of filmmakers

Deepika Padukone embarked on a special journey by launching an initiative to empower the next generation of creative talent.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 10:47 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 10:47 IST
