Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with Lakshya Sen; visuals go viral

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who is in her third trimester of her pregnancy, was spotted stepping out for a cosy dinner outing with her family members at a plush eatery. Badminton ace Lakshya Sen also joined them.
Visuals of their dinner outing are going viral on social media with fans and followers gushing over Deepika’s pregnancy glow. Ranveer’s family also graced the dinner party.
The mom-to-be Deepika chose an all-black look for the outing while Lakshya was seen in casuals.
Ranveer couldn’t attend the dinner due to his prior work commitments. Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, has been a key mentor and coach to Lakshya Sen.
Lakshya Sen, a passionate movie buff and music enthusiast, was thrilled by the encounter as he exchanged thoughts with one of his favourite Bollywood actors. Deepika, who was once a state-level badminton champion, also engaged in a lively discussion about the sport.
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and will be next seen in Singham Again, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Shetty.
Published 21 August 2024, 09:08 IST