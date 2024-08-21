Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with Lakshya Sen; visuals go viral

The mom-to-be Deepika chose an all-black look for the outing while Lakshya was seen in casuals.

Ranveer couldn’t attend the dinner due to his prior work commitments. Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, has been a key mentor and coach to Lakshya Sen.

Lakshya Sen, a passionate movie buff and music enthusiast, was thrilled by the encounter as he exchanged thoughts with one of his favourite Bollywood actors. Deepika, who was once a state-level badminton champion, also engaged in a lively discussion about the sport.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and will be next seen in Singham Again, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Shetty.