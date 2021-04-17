A flawed but engaging thriller

Rating:3/5

Language: Kannada (U/A)

Cast: Ajai Rao, Sindhu Lokanath, Apoorva, Chikkanna, Yash Shetty, Niranth, Shobharaj, Mandya Ramesh, Pramod Shetty.

Director: Vijay Anand

It is a challenge to properly blend the thriller and horror genres. While horror demands psychological elements, a thriller calls for a pacy narration.

‘Krishna Talkies’ is about tracing a missing girl and identifying those who murdered the hero’s friend. The investigation gets murkier when a dozen cases of missing people crop up. The film is about a real-life incident in a movie hall in Lucknow in 2017.

The film keeps you on the edge of your seat with many twists and turns. It saves the biggest surprise for the climax.

That said, there are glaring errors in ‘Krishna Talkies’. The protagonist is projected as a crime reporter but works like an investigating officer. Barring one dialogue on a journalist’s duty, we hear nothing about his profession.

A police officer involved in two murders goes scot-free. Reasons for the murder of Suri, the protagonist’s friend, are unconvincing.

Songs slow down the narration. Too many details make the plot confusing. The pace picks up in the second half. The biggest let down is the cinematography.

Director Vijay Anand would

have excelled had he stuck to one genre.

Ajai Rao produces a decent performance, while the two two leading ladies have limited screen presence. The ensemble cast of villains and comedians do their bit.