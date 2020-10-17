Hubie Halloween review: More of a trick than a treat

Hubie Halloween (Netflix) English

Director: Steven Brill

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen

Rating: 2.5/5

The month of Halloween is here. Meh, after 2020, nothing is going to be too scary.

Salem — not the one in Tamil Nadu— is all set for Halloween and Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler), the town’s punching bag with a multi-purpose thermos, is ready to monitor the festivities, only to get almost everything, from a brick to a television, thrown at him, which, to his credit, he dodges like a pro.

A big man with a child’s brain, Hubie always ends up being the butt of the jokes — there is nothing that cannot scare him.

But this year, Salem has more eerie surprises waiting.

Falling into the same genre as the Scary Movie series, the highlight here is Hubie's accent and his thermos.

This Swiss-army thermos not only keeps his soup warm but acts as a screwdriver, a telescope, a scoop, a pump carrier, an umbrella and whatnot.

The jokes are meant to be hilarious but only evoke a smirk — often the crutches are Hubei’s thermos or him being made fun off.

Hubie learns that the word “boner” means a “mistake”. You can think of the jokes that follow.

The characters around Hubie are not memorable. The film has two Indian characters: Ms Banerjee and Hubie’s co-worker Deli Mike Mundi.

It’s a film to watch if you have nothing else to do and sing along “Monster Mash”. 2020 is not a great year for horror movies, because you can't one-up that guy.