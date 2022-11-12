'Raana' movie review: A white collar drama with nothing to commend

Raana

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Nanda Kishore

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Mohan Dhanraj, Samyukta Hegde, Manju, Kote Prabhakar

Rating: 1.5/5 stars

A police job aspirant, a politician nurturing a dreaded rowdy, corrupt policemen, a girl wanting to marry the police job aspirant, half a dozen fights and four songs. Plots like this have ready-made templates. Several characters appear and disappear, and nobody knows the reason. Such flicks with a heroine for glamour and without any comedy are just unbearable.

Nanda Kishore uses this readymade template for his most silly commercial venture Raana.

Raana (Shreyas Manju), lands in Bengaluru for verification of documents. He comes in contact with rowdy Kapali (Mutant Raghu) and his brother Soori (Dhanraj). The needle of suspicion points to Raana after Kapali’s murder. Soori presumes that Raana was the assailant. Raana rescues himself, proving his innocence, to get the job.

Why does a man already appointed for a job work as a cab driver? Who abducts a girl from Mumbai? What is the motive for the abduction? Why has she lost memory? How does Raana find her parents in Mumbai? Does Raana marry Priya (Reeshma Nanaiah) finally? Is Raana inducted into the police department? Why do the policemen fail to notice an evidence for a murder on the floor though they stand very close to it? Only Nanda Kishore knows the answers. If logic-defying scenes aren’t enough, the director forces three ill-timed songs.

Lack of professionalism in every department of filmmaking — direction, screenplay, cinematography, music, lyrics and acting — is glaring.

There is hardly anything to mention about the acting of Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah but the hero is a treat to watch in action sequences.

Friendly warning: Those valuing their money and time should stay away from such movies.