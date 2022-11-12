'Raana' movie review: Nothing to commend

'Raana' movie review: A white collar drama with nothing to commend

Lack of professionalism in every department of filmmaking — direction, screenplay, cinematography, music, lyrics and acting — is glaring

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 10:41 ist
Shreyas Manju with Reeshma Nanaiah in 'Raana'

Raana

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Nanda Kishore

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Mohan Dhanraj, Samyukta Hegde, Manju, Kote Prabhakar

Rating: 1.5/5 stars

A police job aspirant, a politician nurturing a dreaded rowdy, corrupt policemen, a girl wanting to marry the police job aspirant, half a dozen fights and four songs. Plots like this have ready-made templates. Several characters appear and disappear, and nobody knows the reason. Such flicks with a heroine for glamour and without any comedy are just unbearable.

Nanda Kishore uses this readymade template for his most silly commercial venture Raana.

Raana (Shreyas Manju), lands in Bengaluru for verification of documents. He comes in contact with rowdy Kapali (Mutant Raghu) and his brother Soori (Dhanraj). The needle of suspicion points to Raana after Kapali’s murder. Soori presumes that Raana was the assailant. Raana rescues himself, proving his innocence, to get the job.

Why does a man already appointed for a job work as a cab driver? Who abducts a girl from Mumbai? What is the motive for the abduction? Why has she lost memory? How does Raana find her parents in Mumbai? Does Raana marry Priya (Reeshma Nanaiah) finally? Is Raana inducted into the police department? Why do the policemen fail to notice an evidence for a murder on the floor though they stand very close to it? Only Nanda Kishore knows the answers. If logic-defying scenes aren’t enough, the director forces three ill-timed songs.

Lack of professionalism in every department of filmmaking — direction, screenplay, cinematography, music, lyrics and acting — is glaring.

There is hardly anything to mention about the acting of Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah but the hero is a treat to watch in action sequences.

Friendly warning: Those valuing their money and time should stay away from such movies.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Entertainment
Movie Review

What's Brewing

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

 