Tanhaji has an awesome first weekend

The much-hyped Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, which hit screens on Friday, stayed strong Sunday and ended its opening weekend on a terrific note. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says its three-day net collection is around Rs 60 crore. This proves it has emerged as the top choice of movie buffs.

"Tanhaji exceeded expectations on the first two days and is roaring big time. The opening weekend figure will be around Rs 60 crore. It should stay strong even after the first weekend as Monday is a partial holiday due to Lohri," he adds.

As expected, the film has fared well in Maharashtra, clicking with the masses. Surprisingly, it has also picked up big time 'up North', which seems to have helped it secure 'Hit' status. If the Om Raut-directed magnum opus remains unstoppable in the second week as well, it is likely to be declared a 'Superhit'.

Tanhaji is a period-drama and revolves around military leader Tanaji Malusare's contribution to the rise of the Maratha empire. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the film and many have compared his menacing performance with the one delivered by Ranveer Singh in the critically acclaimed Padmaavat. The cast also includes Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.

Coming back to Devgn, he is working on SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Tollywood heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He also has Maidaan and the eagerly awaited Bhuj in his kitty. He is also producing The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz.