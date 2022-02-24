Valimai movie review: All stunts and no glory

Director H Vinoth's first collaboration with Ajith Kumar was 'Nerkonda Paarvai', a remake of the acclaimed Hindi social thriller 'Pink'. A big star opting for an unconventional role was a welcome change. Vinoth still succumbed to the expectations from fans and introduced flashback and action sequences in the plot that appeared out of place.

Vinoth, in his latest film, has failed to handle the pressure of directing a superstar film. The film isn't unbearable but considering the three years of 'Valimai update' mania, it is underwhelming.

Ajith Kumar plays ACP Arjun, who is out to nab a gang that commits several crimes such as drug-smuggling, chain snatching, and murderers. The first half, despite the poorly written humour, is watchable. We are intrigued about the gang, which is called Satan's Slaves. The pre-interval block is the film's highlight. It shows a brilliantly choreographed bike stunt scene.

The second half opens with another gripping action sequence. Post that, 'Valimai' goes downhill. The film opts for melodrama over intelligence. The twists are either laughable or non-existent. Apart from the drug menace, Tamil cinema's other pet theme is mother sentiment and 'Valimai' has ample melodrama.

We miss the director's touch in 'Valimai'. Be it in the script and execution, Vinoth took risks in his first two films: 'Sathuranga Vettai' (2014) and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' (2017). Here, he plays it too safe and this approach is disappointing compared to what Karthik Subbaraj and Lokesh Kanagaraj did with 'Petta' and 'Master' respectively. Despite their slip ups, the duo redefined the concept of star-vehicles. 'Valimai' has a hero-introduction scene high on creativity but beyond that, it sadly follows the 90s formula.

Ajith is fine while Huma Qureshi has just one slick action scene to shine. The saving grace is the maniacal performance from Kartikeya Gummakonda.