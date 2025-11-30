<p>New Delhi: <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has collected over Rs 30 crore crore nett at the domestic box office in two days of its release.</p><p>Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman.</p><p>It released in worldwide theatres on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.</p><p>The makers shared the box office numbers across social media platforms on Sunday. The post featured the film's poster with the box office numbers day-wise breakdown written over it.</p>.'Tere Ishk Mein' movie review: Tale of love goes off track.<p>The film opened with Rs 15.06 crore and went on to earn Rs 16.57 crore on the following day. The total box office collection stands at Rs 31.63 crore nett.</p><p>"Back to back BLOCKBUSTER ENERGY! #TereIshkMein now in cinemas worldwide, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Book your tickets now: Link in Bio," read the caption of the post.</p>.<p>The film follows Shankar, an angry hot headed young man and Mukti, a research scholar who thinks violent men can be tamed. She makes Shankar her thesis subject to prove it.</p>