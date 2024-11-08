Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' books April 2025 release

<p>New Delhi: Tamil superstar Dhanush on Friday announced that his upcoming film <em>Idli Kadai</em> will hit screens worldwide on April 10, 2025.</p>.<p>The project also marks his fourth movie as director after <em>Pa Paandi</em> (2017) and recently released <em>Raayan</em>. He is currently working on his third directorial <em>Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam</em>.</p>.Is Dhanush part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'? What we know so far.<p>Dhanush shared the release date poster on his official X page.</p>.<p>"#idlikadai release announcement," he captioned the post, stating "In Cinemas Worldwide 10th April 2025".</p>.<p><em>Idli Kadai</em> is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush via Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar ("Asuran", "Soorarai Pottru").</p>.<p>As an actor, Dhanush's next projects are <em>Kubera</em> and a film based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.</p>