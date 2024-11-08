Home
Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' books April 2025 release

The project also marks his fourth movie as director after 'Pa Paandi' (2017) and recently released 'Raayan'.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 08:44 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 08:44 IST
