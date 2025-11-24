Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra: Bollywood's 'He-Man' who loved like a poet

In playing of Ashok in Anupama (1966), he spoke in silence that was poetry, his eyes, with gaze deeper than poetry, were enough to convey the love.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 09:57 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodIndian CinemaDharmendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us