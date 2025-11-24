Dharmendra's Last Film: 'Ikkis' first look released as tributes pour in for the 'He-Man of Bollywood'

<p>The entire cinema industry is in a deep state of shock with the news of Bollywood’s He-Man, Dharmendra's demise. Days short of his 90th birthday, his health reportedly took a turn for the worse since noon. The ‘Viru of Sholay’ reportedly died today after battling heart-related issues.</p><p>The veteran had been kept on life support since his return from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 following a weeks-long stay. He was given treatment at his Juhu residence on the family’s request.</p><p>Even amidst nationwide mourning, the day holds an odd significance, as earlier in the day, the makers of his final film, <em>Ikkis</em>, unveiled Dharmendra's first look poster.</p><p>“Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another,” Maddock Films said in the poster release announcement. </p>.<p>In a profoundly bittersweet and heartbreaking coincidence, the veteran star's final silver screen appearance was unveiled, as the makers of the upcoming war drama "Ikkis" dropped the poster featuring the actor just hours before the news of his demise.</p><p>Sources suggest that his last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium with his family and friends in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others were there at the crematorium to pay last respects to the veteran star.</p><p>Dharmendra, a timeless figure in showbiz, has successfully ruled everyone’s hearts by delivering blockbusters like <em>Phool Aur Patthar</em> (1966), <em>Ankhen</em> (1968), <em>Mera Gaon Mera Desh</em> (1971), <em>Chupke Chupke</em> (1975), <em>Sholay</em> (1975), <em>Dharam Veer</em> (1977) and others.</p><p>Spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has been an integral part of showbiz, and his legacy continues through his family, as his sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Esha have successfully followed in his footsteps and have entertained people through their acting.</p>