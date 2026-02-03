<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-movie-review-a-long-winding-game-of-chess-3821133">Dhurandhar</a></em>, the biggest Bollywood film of all time, is gearing up for its second installment. The makers have now unveiled the teaser of Ranveer Singh’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p><p>The teaser gives a glimpse of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-the-revenge-blood-soaked-ranveer-singh-signals-a-darker-new-era-3884392"> Ranveer Singh</a>, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s, transformation into Hamza, leaving audiences with a trail of unanswered questions.</p>.<p>The teaser gives a glimpse of a transformation that is as haunting as it is heroic. <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> explores the emotional wreckage of Ranveer’s past, forcing him to risk it all deep within enemy lines. It’s a high-octane drama where his drastic shift in character delivers a powerful blow, anchored by a performance destined to leave audiences spellbound as the truth of his origin is revealed.</p><p>With <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>, the saga is set to escalate into an even bigger, bolder, and more formidable cinematic universe.</p>.'Dhurandhar' out on OTT: Audience lashes out at Netflix over censorship.<p>The film is set to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and will arrive in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategic expansion, driven by its massive demand across South India, positions 2026 as the Year of Dhurandhar.</p><p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026.</p>