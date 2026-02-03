<p>Ottawa: Three Indian nationals have been arrested by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Canada">Canadian </a>police on an anti-extortion patrol and charged after bullets were fired at a home.</p>.<p>Harjot Singh (21), Taranveer Singh (19) and Dayajeet Singh Billing (21) face one count each of discharging a firearm, and all have been remanded in custody until Thursday, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said in a statement on Monday.</p>.<p>The suspects were arrested by patrol officers after an early morning report of shots fired and a small fire outside a home in Surrey's Crescent Beach neighbourhood, the <em>LakelandToday</em> reported.</p>.Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, police suspect targeted gang-linked attack.<p>On February 1, 2026, the SPS members were patrolling in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood when reports came in of shots being fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street.</p>.<p>The three accused were arrested by SPS officers a short time later, the statement said.</p>.<p>SPS’s Major Crime Section took over the investigation, and the three men have now been charged with Criminal Code offences, it said.</p>.<p>All three have been charged with one count each of discharging a firearm into a place contrary to section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.</p>.<p>The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. All three have been remanded in custody until February 5, 2026.</p>.<p>The SPS has confirmed they are all foreign nationals and has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency, it said.</p>.<p>One of the suspects suffered injuries, including two black eyes, the media report said.</p>.<p>Surrey police Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said on Monday that the suspect had refused to comply with instructions to get out of the ride-share vehicle and started to "actively resist." "As we were trained, he was taken to the ground and safely handcuffed," said Houghton.</p>.Spoke about terrorism for 40 years, nothing on Air India bombing probe: Indian envoy in Canada.<p>A second suspect with a black eye was also injured in the arrest after refusing to comply, Houghton said.</p>.<p>The arresting officers were part of Project Assurance, an initiative that patrols neighbourhoods that have been targeted by extortion violence.</p>.<p>Houghton said the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is also involved because the men are foreign nationals, and the trio may face additional charges.</p>.<p>It's not clear if the men are in the country on tourist visas, a study permit, or a work permit, but Houghton said CBSA has started its own investigation into the men's status.</p>.<p>Surrey has seen a number of shootings at homes and businesses over the last several months, but there's been an escalation since the new year. </p>