Diljit Dosanjh pledges to stop singing about alcohol if governments enforce nationwide ban

<p>New Delhi: Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh says he will stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all the 'thekas' (liquor shops) in the country are shut down.</p><p>At his Sunday show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the singer-actor responded to the notice sent to him ahead of his Hyderabad concert directing him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs and violence.</p><p>Diljit tweaked the words in his chartbusters <em>Lemonade</em> and <em>5 Taara -</em>- which originally mention 'daaru' (alcohol) and 'theka' (liquor store) in their lyrics -- after he received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of the Hyderabad concert of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Tour" on Saturday.</p><p>Taking a swipe at the notice, the singer at his Sunday's show told the Ahmedabad audience: "There's some good news. I didn't get any notice today. There's more good news: I'll not sing a single song on alcohol today either. Ask me why? Because Gujarat is a dry state."</p>.<p>The singer said he was a teetotaler and was even willing to take a pledge to not make such songs but the governments of each state should declare themselves dry states.</p><p>"Let's do something, let's start a movement. If all states declare themselves dry states, I'll stop singing songs on alcohol from the very next day... I will stop singing about alcohol, you shut the 'thekas' in the country... I take a pledge.</p>. <p>"Is this possible? It's a big source of revenue. Everything was shut in corona (pandemic), except the thekas. You can't fool the youth," he can be seen saying in a video shared on Diljit's official Instagram page.</p><p>The 40-year-old also had a word of caution for his naysayers: "Don't mess with me."</p><p>"I sing my songs and leave. Why are you messing with me? I have sung over dozens of devotional songs. In the last 10 days, I released two devotional songs but nobody is talking about them. Every person on TV channels is sitting and talking about 'Patiala Peg' (one of his songs).</p>.Diljit Dosanjh tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after govt notice, says foreign artists perform without tension. <p>"There are dozens of Bollywood songs on alcohol. I barely have two-four songs like these. I'll not sing them today either. It's very easy for me to tweak the songs because I'm a teetotaler. Bollywood artists endorse alcohol, Diljit Dosanjh doesn't," he added.</p><p>Diljit, also famous for Punjabi songs such as "G.O.A.T", "Kinni Kinni", "Hass Hass", and "Born To Shine", had another offer for authorities.</p><p>"Declare a dry day on the same day I have my concerts, I won't sing any song on alcohol. I am not a new artist to whom you will say that 'You can't sing this, you can't sing that' and I will say 'Oh, what will I do?' I will tweak the song and it will be as much fun. If Gujarat is a dry state, I am a fan of the state government. I openly support the Gujarat government," he said.</p><p>"I want our holy city of Amritsar to also be declared a dry city," he added.</p><p>While Diljit abstained from signing any alcohol-themed tracks in Ahmedabad, he modified lyrics of "Lemonade" and "5 Taara" at his Hyderabad concert.</p><p>The "daaru" (alcohol) in "Lemonade" became 'Coke', whereas "theka" (alcohol store) in "5 Taara" was replaced by 'hotel'.</p><p>The musician is on a 10-city tour as part of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Tour", which will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.</p>