Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Diljit Dosanjh pledges to stop singing about alcohol if governments enforce nationwide ban

At his Sunday show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the singer-actor responded to the notice sent to him ahead of his Hyderabad concert directing him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs and violence.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 09:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 09:24 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDiljit DosanjhTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us