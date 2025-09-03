Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's shocking transformation at movie screening raises concerns

Concerned about his health, several netizens speculated whether he was using Ozempic for weight loss or possibly dealing with an illness.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 12:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 12:11 IST
World newsEntertainment NewsDwayne JohnsonTrendingHollywood News

Follow us on :

Follow Us