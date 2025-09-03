Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's shocking transformation at movie screening raises concerns

<p>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a professional wrestler and Hollywood actor, was one of the high-profile names to grace the Venice Film Festival. His arrival in an unusually lean avatar has shocked many, as it was a stark contrast to the muscular physique he is famous for. This new appearance took aback fans and well-wishers, as it was a dramatic change from his famous, beefed-up look.</p><p>Wearing a light blue shirt and black trousers, the 53-year-old star turned up in a completely different look for the promotion of his new biographical drama with Emily Blunt, and his appearance has left his fans disheartened.</p>.<p>His noticeably leaner physique sparked concern among fans about his health. Well-wishers and fans netizens flooded social media and expressed their concerns for their beloved actor. His pictures flooded the social media and netizens expressed their concern for their famous WWE wrestler and actor. </p><p>Concerned about his health, several netizens speculated whether he was using Ozempic for weight loss or possibly dealing with an illness. While Johnson has remained silent on the matter, it's said that Dwayne shed weight through rigorous training for his role as UFC champion Mark Ker.</p><p>The actor has lost nearly 60 lbs for the visceral biographical sports drama, <em>The Smashing Machine</em>. The film, from writer-director Benny Safdie, is drawing early praise from critics who are calling it Johnson's best performance yet—a role they predict will become a timeless benchmark in his career.</p>.<p>After the film's screening, Dwayne Johnson was brought to tears by a reportedly 15-minute standing ovation for his performance, as the audience and critics applauded his commitment and effort.</p>