Emmy Awards 2024: Check out the full list of winners

With multiple awards each, The Bear, Succession and Beef were the night’s big winners at the 75th Emmy Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. Some notable first-time winners included Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef). And Elton John joined the EGOT club — he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — when he won the Emmy outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The nostalgia-fueled ceremony, which was hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, was broadcast live on Fox and will be available to watch on Hulu beginning Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for September but was postponed because of the simultaneous Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, one of the longest labor crises in the history of the entertainment industry.

In September, the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with entertainment companies; and in November, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing tens of thousands of actors, followed suit — agreements that allowed the awards show to go on.

These are this year’s Emmy winners.