Emmy Awards 2024: Check out the full list of winners

With multiple awards each, The Bear, Succession and Beef were the night’s big winners at the 75th Emmy Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. Some notable first-time winners included Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef). And Elton John joined the EGOT club — he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — when he won the Emmy outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.
The nostalgia-fueled ceremony, which was hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, was broadcast live on Fox and will be available to watch on Hulu beginning Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for September but was postponed because of the simultaneous Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, one of the longest labor crises in the history of the entertainment industry.
In September, the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with entertainment companies; and in November, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing tens of thousands of actors, followed suit — agreements that allowed the awards show to go on.
These are this year’s Emmy winners.
Best Comedy
The Bear (FX)
Best Drama
Succession (HBO)
Best Limited Series
Beef (Netflix)
Best Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Actor, Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting Actress, Drama
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor, Drama
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear (System)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear (Review)
Directing for a Drama Series
Mark Mylod, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)
Directing for a Limited Series
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)