JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Emmy Awards 2024: Check out the full list of winners

'Succession', 'The Bear', and 'Beef' bagged several wins.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us

With multiple awards each, The Bear, Succession and Beef were the night’s big winners at the 75th Emmy Awards, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. Some notable first-time winners included Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef). And Elton John joined the EGOT club — he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — when he won the Emmy outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The nostalgia-fueled ceremony, which was hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, was broadcast live on Fox and will be available to watch on Hulu beginning Tuesday. It was originally scheduled for September but was postponed because of the simultaneous Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, one of the longest labor crises in the history of the entertainment industry.

In September, the Writers Guild of America reached a deal with entertainment companies; and in November, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing tens of thousands of actors, followed suit — agreements that allowed the awards show to go on.

These are this year’s Emmy winners.

Best Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Best Drama

Succession (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Beef (Netflix)

Best Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor, Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actress, Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear (System)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Review)

Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, Succession (Connor’s Wedding)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figure of Light”)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 09:59 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentEmmy

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT