'83' teaser: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev

The film is slated to hit the screens on December 24

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 26 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 15:20 ist
Ranveer Singh in a still from '83'. Credit: IMDb

 Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a glimpse of India's "greatest story" as they unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film 83.

The 59-second teaser opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point. There is an intense match between team India and West Indies. The iconic ground seems to be the Lords Cricket Ground where India won its first World Cup and made history.

The teaser ends with actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, waiting to catch the ball.

"The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov.#ThisIs83," Ranveer wrote as the caption.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the movie. She too shared the teaser and wrote: "The story behind India's greatest victory! a83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam! Trailer out on 30th November, 2021."

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present '83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also in 3D.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively.

